Dr Reddy's Completes Clinical Trials Of Rituximab For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company, announced that it has successfully completed the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in highly regulated markets such as the United States, Europe and other regions.

DRL_RI is being developed as a biosimilar of rituximab, a cluster of differentiation 20 (CD20) directed cytolytic antibody for approval in the United States, European Union and other regions for various indications including treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, pemphigus vulgaris, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis.

Dr. Reddy’s rituximab biosimilar has already been approved for marketing in India and over 25 emerging markets. The company undertook further clinical development to meet regulatory requirements of highly regulated markets. With the successful completion of these clinical studies, Dr. Reddy’s is now preparing to file Biologics License Application (BLA)/Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) dossiers with various regulatory authorities globally.

Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s, said: “This is a very important milestone in our biosimilars journey. The successful completion and positive outcome of these clinical studies highlights our capability for global clinical development of biosimilar products for highly regulated and global markets. These results underscore our commitment to developing high quality biosimilarsand reinforce the potential of DRL_RI as a safe and effective treatment option to patients across the globe.”

Dr. Reddy’s is currently collaborating with its partner Fresenius Kabi to commercialise its proposed biosimilar of rituximab in the United States. The company intends to commercialise the product in Europe and other geographies directly.

About Dr. Reddy’s clinical studies for its proposed biosimilar of rituximab, DRL_RI:

1. RI-01-003: This study demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamics, safety and immunogenicity between DRL_RI and EU reference medicinal product* and U.S. reference product**.

2. RI-01-006 (FLINTER): This study demonstrated efficacy equivalence and similarity in safety and immunogenicity between DRL_RI and EU reference medicinal product* in patients with Low Tumour Burden Follicular Lymphoma

3. RI-01-007: This study demonstrated similar safety and immunogenicity profile between the DRL_RI, EU reference medicinal product* U.S. reference product** groups upon single transition from either of them, in subjects with active rheumatoid arthritis.

*EU reference medicinal product is MabThera®

**U.S. reference product is Rituxan®

MabThera® and Rituxan® are registered trademarks of Roche.

