Dr Reddy's Caps The 2-DG Drug Price: Rs 990 Per Sachet

Dr Reddy's Labarotaries has announced the price of 2-DG drug for Covid-19 patients at Rs 990 per sachet, developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddys. Government hospitals, central and state governments would be provided with the medicine at a discounted price, said an official.

This drug is available in powder form and can be consumed orally by dissolving it in water.

The drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as India battled a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The DRDO officials said that Dr Reddys had release 10,000 sachets in the second batch of the 2-DG drug on May 27. The DCGI stated that the drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

A higher proportion of patients treated with the drug tested negative for Covid in RT-PCR tests, it added.