Dr. Reddy's Announces Imported Sputnik V Price in India: Check Vaccine Cost

Sputnik-V, Russia’s COVID vaccine will soon be available in India with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories taking up the manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company fixed the cost at Rs 995.40 per dose inclusive of 5 per cent GST. It is likely to become cheaper after its introduction in the market.

Sputnik V, which has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent, is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India.

Dr Reddy's administered the first dose of the vaccine in Hyderabad today as part of a limited pilot soft launch. Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories receives the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad.

First doses of #SputnikV administered in India. On the picture Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at @drreddys Laboratories is getting a shot of Sputnik V in Hyderabad. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iBbTeB2DmT — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

The Centre said on Thursday that the vaccine will be made available in the market from next week. This decision was made due to the vaccine shortage crisis in many states restricting the vaccination drive.

"Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," Dr Reddy's said.

The two-dose vaccine is one of the only three vaccines in the world with such a high efficacy rate after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Sputnik-V is priced at less than $10 per dose in international markets and has authorisation granted globally.

The Sputnik-V vaccine is available both in liquid and powder form where the liquid form needs to be stored at minus 18 degrees. The powder form can be kept between 2 and 8 degrees.