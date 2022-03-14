Dr Batra’s Foundation Unveils Magic Moments: Marhaban–Dubai

MUMBAI: To raise funds for the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Dr Batra’s Foundation, the CSR arm of Dr Batra’s Group of Companies unveiled the 16th edition of ‘Magic Moments: Marhaban - Dubai’. The annual charity photo exhibition organized by avid photographer and multi-talented Padma Shri recipient Dr. Mukesh Batra was inaugurated by Film star Madhoo. The photography exhibition will go on till 17th March 2022 at Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA from 12 noon to 8 P.M.

The eminent Homeopath, whose work takes him around the globe, fulfills his passion by taking striking visual images for the benefit of the visually challenged. His Magic Moments: Vision Beyond Sight photographic exhibition this year displays the artistic vistas captured during his visit to Dubai: The City of Gold.

Speaking on the initiative, the chief guest and film star Madhoo said, “Through the Dr Batra’s Foundation, Dr. Mukesh Batra and his team make a profound difference to millions of lives in the community. Dr. Batra has always given of himself towards the service of others. It is truly commendable to see this passionate doctor make his hobbies a source of joy to the people around him. I have been to Dubai many times, but the way in which Dr. Batra has captured the essence of the city in his photographs, makes me want to go back right now.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the photography exhibition Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies said, “I am very grateful that God has given me the opportunity to help people. I am also thankful that he has blessed me with a talent that allows me to see the beauty of all of his creations and to be able to use this talent in the service of the community. Being invited to experience the Nikon Z6II by Nikon MEA is definitely a testament of my growth as a photographer and my passion for photography.”

Sponsored by Nikon MEA and supported by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the 16th edition of this annual charitable photography exhibition features a series of 60 photographs that capture the mesmerizing cityscape of Dubai: The City of Gold and will also be showcased in Dubai at the Al Safa Art & Design Library.

With an expat population of over 85%, the city of Dubai has grown by leaps and bounds to become a melting pot of different cultures that work and live together harmoniously to make Dubai the Crowning Jewel of the United Arab Emirates. All proceeds of the 7-day photography exhibition will be donated to The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind.

Dr. Batra’s photography has been highly appreciated and displayed in over 50 premium art galleries in the last 16 years across cities like Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chandigarh. Some of his exceptional work has been handpicked by NCPA for its archives. Many of his collections have adorned the walls of famous industrialists, politicians, fashion designers and film personalities.

In recent years, Dr. Batra has also been recognized for his collaborative effort by different countries for his aim to not only encourage patrons to experience these regions but also for how he creates a people-to-people connection in the hearts of its citizens. His 2020 exhibition on Western Australia was supported by The Tourism Board of Western Australia and Pan Pacific Hotel Perth and featured the region’s unique flora and fauna, scenic coast and more; to raise awareness about the Australian bushfires.

Through the Dr Batra’s Foundation, Dr. Batra has sought to make a difference to the lives of many orphans, differently-abled children and the elderly in the community by providing free homeopathic medical treatment to the deserving. Dr Batra’s opens the doors to its over 200 clinics on the 1st Wednesday of every month to treat the less fortunate in the community

~ Visit the Magic Moments photography exhibition at the Piramal Art Gallery from Sunday 13th March to Thursday 17th March between 12 PM to 8 P.M and donate to this wonderful cause~