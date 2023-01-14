Dozens Injured as Tempo Falls into Gorge in Mahabaleshwar of Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least 40 labourers were injured after the tempo in which they were travelling plunged into a valley near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday, police officials said.

The incident occurred around 9 am when the tempo carrying the labourers turned turtle and fell into a ravine near Mugdev village.

The labourers were being transported from Akola and Buldhana districts for work in Satara. The injured including two children were shifted to Satara civil hospital.

“A tempo transporting labourers overturned in a ghat (hill) section between Mahabaleshwar and Tapola. A total of 40 labourers, including a couple of children, sustained injuries," said inspector SK Bhagwat of Mahabaleshwar police station.

