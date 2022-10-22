Dos and Don'ts For Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan 2022

Solar Eclipse 2022: This year, the solar eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse which means the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth causing the Moon to only partially block the view of the Sun. It is all known knowledge that Surya Grahan is a natural phenomenon but still people believe that if they don't follow some rules during the period of the Solar Eclipse, it can impact them in a negative way. It is also believed that pregnant women and expecting women should follow certain precautions during Solar Eclipse.

Solar Eclipses are inauspicious especially for pregnant women as they may have some negative effects on the baby in the womb, causing physical deformity, and cleft lip. However, there is no scientific proof to prove this but still many people believe in eclipse causes birth defects and deformities.

Pregnant women and expecting mothers are advised to follow the below-mentioned rules during the solar eclipse.

They shouldn't go outside during the period of the solar eclipse and they are advised to stay indoors.

Pregnant women should take bath after Surya Grahan.

During the time of the eclipse, pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects.

They should neither eat nor consume anything.

The doors and windows of the room in which the pregnant woman is staying should be covered with curtains.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2022: Places Where Surya Grahan Can't Be Seen In India