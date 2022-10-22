Dos And Don'ts During Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25

Solar Eclipse 2022: For ages, we have been following some dos and don'ts during the period of solar eclipse, right? Yes. This year, the Solar Eclipse is going to take place just after Diwali. The partial solar eclipse will take place on 25 October 2022.

A solar eclipse is an event where in moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. Solar Eclipse will be witnessed at different times in different places. According to Drik Panchang, the partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 and it will be visible from 5:12 pm to 5:56 pm.

According to Hindu beliefs, here is a list of a few dos and don'ts that one should follow during the solar eclipse.

Dos:

It is advisable to chant Lord Shiva's mantras during the solar eclipse.

One should take a shower after the completion of the solar eclipse.

The house is cleaned after the solar eclipse is over.

During the sutak period, pregnant women should not move anywhere and should stay indoors.

Before the solar eclipse starts, people should put basil or tulsi leaves in water and all food.

Don'ts:

Avoid looking at the sun directly with the naked eye.

Cooking and eating during the solar eclipse period is prohibited.

Don't use any sharp objects during the period of the solar eclipse.

It is not good to sleep during the Surya Grahan time.

