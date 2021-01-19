Don't Get COVID Jab If You Have Medical Conditions: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Monday warned that those who have weaker immunity and people with allergies must not take the Covaxin shot. Earlier, the government had said that the vaccine could be taken by the patients who are on immuno-suppressants or suffer from immune deficiency. They said that if such people takes vaccine then the immune response would be less effective. Cancer patients who are on chemotherapy, HIV-positive individuals and those who are on steroids are typically immune-suppressed.

India has started vaccinating lakhs of people using two Covid vaccines - Covaxin and the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India.

Who shouldn't get Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine:

Any person with the history of allergies

Those who have a fever

Have a bleeding disorder or on a blood thinner

Those who are immune-compromised or on medicine that affects the immune system

Pregnant women

Lactating women

People who have received a different COVID-19 vaccine

Any other serious health condition as determined by the vaccinator

According to the fact sheet released by Bharat Biotech, "Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program of the ministry of health and family welfare will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for a vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine."

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in a cumulative 7,704 sessions for covid-19. According to the preliminary data of the ongoing vaccination campaign, at least 580 people have registered a post-immunization adverse effects. Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd.