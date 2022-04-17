Don't Forget to Watch The Pink Moon Tonight

For the entire weekend, a rare full moon known as the 'pink moon' could be seen brightening the night sky. The pink moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon, Pesach, and Passover Moon. The pink moon was visible in parts of the world throughout the weekend, peaking around 12:15 a.m. on April 17. The core of the pink moon is reported to be visible tonight, April 17, and will remain visible until the morning of April 18.

It should be noted that the pink moon is so named not because of its colour or appearance, but because the full moon in April was named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, which is a plant native to the eastern United States and one of the first widespread flowers of spring.

The pink moon was clearly visible in the night sky and a number of people from across the world, shared photos of the same. Photos on the internet show the moon shining brightly with a pinkish color, while it was visible in shades of orange in some places.