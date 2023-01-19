New Delhi: Senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat faced an embarrassing situation on Thursday when she went to Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with the wrestlers who are protesting against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Some 200 wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Mallik, Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat are up in arms against the Kaiserganj BJP MP and have levelled sexual assault allegations against him. However, they have not divulged any further details.

When Brinda Karat got on the stage at Jantar Mantar, the Olympic champion Bajrang Punia requested her ‘with folded hands’ to leave the stage (Neeche chale jaaiye).

“We request you, madam, please don’t make this political. It’s athletes protest,” Punia told Karat.

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

The protest continued for the second day on january 19 as the wrestlers are seeking concrete action from the government in the case. Punia said they would continue their protest till they get an audience with Home minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

