Domestic LPG Price Hiked Again By Rs 25

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again: The cost of an LPG cylinder has been increased again in the country for the second time. The price of the cylinder for domestic use has been hiked by Rs 25.50 this time. As per the new rate, the cylinder will now cost Rs 892.

Around two weeks ago the cylinder for domestic use was hiked by Rs 50. The price of LPG has been increased for the third consecutive month. Earlier, the cooking gas price was hiked in July and August.

Along with this, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased. With the hike of Rs 73.50, the new cylinder will cost Rs 1,692.50. in Delhi.

It was Rs 694 at the beginning of this year. Then in February, March, and June, oil companies increased prices. In total, prices rose five times, with a slight reduction in mid-February and April. Overall, the price has gone up to Rs 165.50 per 14.2 kg gas cylinder this year.

The Center lifted deregulation of prices of petro products in 2017. As a result, petroleum companies are raising petrol, diesel, and gas prices in the international market based on crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar.

The result has led to a severe burden on the poor and middle class. The latest hike will be an added burden on the 29.11 crore LPG customers in the country. Meanwhile, petrol price was cut by 10 paise a litre diesel by 14 paise.

