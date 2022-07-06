Domestic 14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder's Price Increases By Rs. 50 From Today

The price of a domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today. On the other hand, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder while 19kg commercial cylinder prices have been decreased by Rs 8.50.

The domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. In the last one year, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has been hiked from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003. The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG (LPG) cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

On May 7, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50. The cost of the cylinder was Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022. Later, on March 22 also, Rs 50 was increased on the price of the cylinder.

Here are the new rates of domestic LPG cylinders in other major Indian cities.

Delhi - Rs 1,053

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.50

Kolkata - Rs 1,079

Chennai - Rs 1068.50

