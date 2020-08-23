NEW DELHI: A 54 kg tumour, which was half the patient's body weight, was removed from her ovary at a city hospital in New Delhi. Doctors said that it was the largest of its kind to be treated worldwide. The 52-year-old is a resident of New Delhi. She has been gaining weight in recent months and weighed up to 106 kg. A team of surgeons removed the 54 kg tumour from the ovary in a three-and-a-half hour procedure on August 18.

Dr. Prasad said that, "After examination, it was discovered that the woman had a massive, slowly expanding tumour in her ovary, causing acute stomach ache and inability to digest food. The haemoglobin level also decreased to six, causing extreme anaemia."

He further added that, “In over 30 years of my experience as a surgeon I have never come across a case where the tumour weighed almost half the person’s body weight. Previously, the largest case was in 2017 from Coimbatore where a lady was operated for a 34 kg tumour in her ovary.”

He also said that the extraction of a 54 kg tumour was a big challenge for the entire team; on the other hand, the patient had exceptionally low hemoglobin and had to undergo in total six units of blood transfusion before, during and after the procedure.

Prasad said that, "There was no room for inserting the equipment through laparoscopy or robot-assisted methods into the abdomen. So we had to resort to conventional surgical methods. The extraction was performed successfully with the joint effort of specialists from the gastroenterology, gynaecology, and anesthesiology departments."

Dr Tewari said that, "Fortunately, the tumor was benign and patient had no co-morbidities which allowed for a faster recovery. Post surgery her weight decreased to 56 kg."