Do You Have a PF Account? Read This Fraud Alert

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February 2022. This is a 14 percent jump compared to the new enrollments in the same month last year. The data highlights a growing trend in net payroll additions.

The EPFO frequently releases cyber fraud alerts through its official social media channels. Recently, the retirement fund body tweeted saying, “#EPFO never asks it's members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media.”

All salaried persons in the country have EPFO account as it provides a source of income after they retire. Every month, a small portion of the employee’s pay is deducted and also an equal amount from the employer’s side is deposited in the PF account.

To check your Provident Fund balance, you can click here.

