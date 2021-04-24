DK Shivakumar Slams Karnataka Govt For Forcibly Closing Down Non-essential Businesses

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday criticised the state government for forcibly closing down non-essential businesses.

The state industries department on Friday issued a clarification on which industries are exempted from the regular curfew and those from the weekend curfew in Karnataka. As per the list, 50 industries have been exempted and a list has been issued by the Karnataka government.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the former minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said that they are cooperating with the government but still the government is not making up to the mark. He further added that the government is not taking proper measures for the welfare of the state.

Shivakumar asserted that, "It is not correct to forcibly close the non-essential services businesses. We will fight against the government for taking such decisions."

Take a look at what is allowed:

Ration shops, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, animal fodder, and other essential items

Wholesale vegetable, fruit, flower shops (need to shift to open spaces, grounds before April 23)

Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, eateries

Lodging hotels with services for guests only

Takeaway at standalone liquor shops, bars

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

Print, electronic media

Delivery via E-commerce websites

Cold storage, warehousing services

Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours (adhering to Covid norms)

Fuel stations

Inter and intra-state movement

Public transport, metro, cabs, autorickshaws

Agriculture and allied activities (outside containment zones)

Marriages (maximum 50 guests)

Funerals (maximum 20 attendees)

Take a look at what is closed: