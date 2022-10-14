Diwali Special Rangoli Designs

Diwali 2022: Diwali is also known as Deepavali and it is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24.

Diwali will be celebrated for five days. Here is the list of five days of Diwali and the dates.

Govatsa Dwadashi (October 21)

Dhanteras (October 22)

Kali Chaudas (October 23)

Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali (October 24)

Govardhan Puja (October 25)

On the day of Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate their homes with lights and rangolis.

Here are some best rangoli designs.

(Image Source:Google)

