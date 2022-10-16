Diwali Cleaning: Discard These 5 Items From House For Good Luck

Diwali 2022: Diwali is celebrated by billions of Hindus and it is a festival of lights. People celebrate this festival with much joy and happiness. Diwali is celebrated for five days.

We all know that before festive seasons, people clean their homes and decorate it with flowers and lights. Especially before Diwali, people remove all the unused items from their houses. Here is the list of five things that have to be removed from the house while you are cleaning.

Don't keep the broken glass pieces in the house. It is said that broken glasses will stop progress and cause some sort of financial disturbances in the family.

Don't keep the broken idols in the house. Remove the broken idols as it is believed to bring bad luck.

If you don't have any plan of using damaged or broken furniture, try to remove them or else get them repaired ahead of Diwali.

Try to remove all the gadgets which are not in a working condition.

Remove the old clock if it not working.

