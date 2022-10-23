Diwali Bonanza: These States Announces DA Hike for Govt Employees

In celebration of the Diwali holiday, Punjab is the latest state to announce an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees. With effect from October 1 of this year, the AAP-led Punjab government planned to hike employees' and pensioners' dearness allowances (DA) by 6%. The cabinet accepted the decision that is believed to help lakhs of employees and pensioners. For its employees, the central government increased dearness allowances in September.

The states that recently announced DA hikes

Uttar Pradesh

With effect from July 1, the Uttar Pradesh government enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners to 38%. The state government also decided to provide each employee a bonus of 6,908 rs for the financial year 2021–2022, as a Diwali gift.

Haryana

The Haryana government announced earlier this week a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees who have been receiving their pay according to the 7th Pay Commission structure. Starting on July 1, 2022, the DA will increase from the current 34% to 38% of the basic pay. While the three months' worth of back pay from July on will be due in November, the increased DA will be paid with the October payment.

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees has increased by 5%, bringing it to 33%. About 3.80 lakh state government employees will benefit from recent hikes. The change will take effect in October 2022.

Jharkhand

With effect starting on July 1 of this year, the Jharkhand government has decided to raise the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by 4%, bringing them from 34% to 38%. Around two lakh state government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the decision.

Delhi

The Delhi government issued an order to boost the dearness allowance of its employees by 4% in line with the Centre's decision.

Rajasthan

Soon after the announcement by the Union government, the Rajasthan government authorised a 4% rise in the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners. With effect from July 1, the recent increase raised the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners to 38%.

Odisha

The Odisha government announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance for its workers and pensioners in September. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister, gave his approval to the proposal to raise the DA from 31% to 34% beginning on January 1, 2022. The hike will benefit about 3.5 lakh pensioners and 4 lakh employees.