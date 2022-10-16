Diwali 2022 Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat And Rituals

Diwali 2022: The festival of lights is going to be celebrated with great zeal across the country. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Diwali marks the celebration of good over evil and also the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with Sita and his brother Laxman after 14 years of exile.

The festival is celebrated for five days and the first day of Diwali is Dhanteras and it is celebrated on 22 October 2022 on the Dhantrayodashi.

The second day of Diwali is Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi. It is celebrated on 23 October 2022.

The third day of Diwali is Amavasya Tithi.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the fourth day.

The last day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj

Diwali is celebrated on 24 October 2022. Here is the Shubh Muhurat Time table

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:10 pm to 8:29 pm

Duration - 1 hour 18 minutes

Pradosh Kaal - 5:57 pm to 8:29 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:10 pm to 9:08 pm

Amavasya Tithi begins on 5:27 pm on October 24

Amavasya Tithi ends on 4:18 pm on October 25

People wakeup early in the morning and clean their houses and decorate their houses with flowers and lights. Some people perform puja after a day long fast. Five fruits are offered to Maa Lakshmi and some people will keep a pen and ink pot at the place of worship. Silver and gold coins offered to Maa Lakshmi during the puja. Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening on the day of Diwali. People offer different varieties of sweet ike like Halwa, Puri, kheer, etc.

