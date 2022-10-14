Diwali 2022 Best Instagram Captions

Diwali 2022: Diwali is celebrated with much joy and happiness across the world. This year, Diwali is celebrated on October 24, 2022. The festival is celebrated for five days. Diwali is a festival of hope, success and knowledge and festival of lights.

On this day, people decorate their houses with flowers, lights and rangolis. People worship Maa Lakshmi during Diwali.

We post Diwali pictures on Instagram, right! If you have your own caption, you can go with that. If you are the one who don't know what to write for a pic on Instagram during Diwali. No worries! We are here to help you out. Here are some best Diwali Instagram captions.

Light, camera, action, Happy Diwali!

It’s the day to light diyas and sparkles, so celebrate it.

Shine is my favorite color.

Let’s burn all your bad times and enter the new ones.

Diwali is all about celebrating life with the people you love.

Choose to shine.

Happiness is in the air, it’s Diwali everywhere!

May this glittering festival make us all shine!

Diyas, lightening the world.

Adding a little sparkle to your feed.

Bring the festivities with full style.

Unity and goodwill which embodies Diwali.

Spreading positive vibes around.

Let us light up lives with hopes and dreams. Happy Diwali!

