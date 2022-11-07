New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit retired on Monday and he will demit office tomorrow. Delivering his farewell speech at a function organised for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association here, the outgoing CJI described his stint in judiciary as a “fulfilling journey.”

“I promised to streamline listing and speedy hearing of fresh regular matters. To a certain extend, I've fulfilled the promises. We've been able to dispose of 10,000 matters & another 13,000 cleared which were in defect,” Chief Justice said during his farewell speech.

The outgoing CJI said during his 37 years in the Supreme Court, he practiced as a lawyer for 29 years and last 8 years as judge of the top court. He also thanked the veteran lawyer, the late Soli Sorabjee for taking him under his wings for over five years.

Justice UU Lalit said he started his journey in the Supreme Court by mentioning a case before Justice YV Chandrachud and interestingly now he passes the baton to his son, DY Chandrachud. It may be noted here that DY Chandrachud is going to be the 50th Chief Justice of India.

YV Chandrachud, the father of DY Chandrachud, held the longest tenure of seven years at the CJI position. He was appointed to the position of CJI in 1978 and he retired from it in 1985. They will be the only father-son combination to hold the office of the CJI. The incoming CJI overturned two rulings given by his father YV Chandrachud concerning the rights to privacy and adultery.

