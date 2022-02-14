Dispel Myths About Hijab, AIMPLB Urges Muslim Women

Lucknow: To oppose people who are propagating hate in the guise of demonstrations against it, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has stated that Muslim women must come together to debunk misconceptions regarding "hijab" and "purdah."

"My dear sisters, use this time to inform people about the hijab, dispel the prejudice, and express that you are not oppressed with the hijab but are respected, honored, and free with it. Your success is the success of all Muslims," said Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, general secretary of the board, in a social media session.

Also Read: TSBIE to Telecast Important Questions Via T-SAT

He went on to say that Muslim women have freedom and are treated with respect and dignity, to the point where Jannat is regarded as being beneath the woman's feet.

"Hijab is the identity of a Muslim woman and a respectable woman. It protects from the satanic aspects of the society. Over centuries, whichever society went towards embracing nakedness got destroyed and plagued by Allah’s curse and wrath," he said.

The imam went on to say that Islam hasn't prevented women from leaving the house.

"Move out in such a way that there is no obstruction to your honour and dignity. This is what Islam likes," he said while urging Muslim women to accept the hijab in their lives.

"Those who already do it should inform others about it. It will stop the propaganda and counter the hate against the hijab, "added the Maulana.