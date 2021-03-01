Discounted Flight Tickets With No Check-in Luggage

The Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) suggested a concession to customers. It announced cheaper air travel for those who are not going with check-in luggage. The airlines were suggested to impose this new regulation. This can help the customers who do not have any check-in luggage.

The DGCA decided that the domestic airlines can take their decisions. They gave permission to the airlines for them to make flexible decisions. The domestic airlines can take their decision in deciding the ticket fare.

“As part of the airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be permitted to offer free baggage allowance as well as zero baggage/ no check-in baggage fares,” DGCA said in a circular that was released on Friday.

The customer will be able to book tickets according to their preference. If they are not going to have any check-in luggage, then they can go for booking a ticket accordingly. But later if the person comes with luggage, hand baggage that has to be checked-in, they will have to pay charges accordingly at the counter.

There were certain limitations placed on the airlines last year following the lockdown, but slowly they are getting lifted.