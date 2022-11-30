Director of Kannada Play on Tipu Sultan Claims Life Threat

Bengaluru: The director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan, erstwhile ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore has approached the police claiming he has received death threats from unknown persons from Shivamogga district.

Police said the director of Kannada play Addanda Cariappa has filed a written complaint to the Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru. The complainant has said he had received two letters in an envelope. However, no case has been registered yet.

“I received two letters - one is a postcard and another is a letter in an envelope. The message is that I will be killed and no God can save me. The sender has used expletives extensively,” Addanda Cariappa told PTI on Wednesday.

Cariappa is also an author of ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ (Real dreams of Tipu). His literary work has been adapted into a play. In this book, the erstwhile ruler has been labelled as a religious fanatic.

The Tipu Nijakanasugalu play was started on November 20 and six shows have been conducted so far. Three more plays are scheduled to be staged on December 1, 3 and 4.

“My idea is to conduct shows at 75 places across Karnataka, especially in the places where there are theatres because it cannot be performed at open air theatres due to threats,” Cariappa added.

Notably, earlier Bengaluru civil court passed a temporary injunction order restraining the distribution and sale of the ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’.

