New Delhi: Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that Centre would provide accommodation as well as protection to nearly 1,100 Rohingya refugees, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that it had not given any directions to provide Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

“With respect to news reports in certain sections of the media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi,” Home Minister's Office tweeted.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

In subsequent tweets, the HMO said the “government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location”. “MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA,” said the HMO.

Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Also Read: ED Names Jacqueline Fernandez As Accused In Money Laundering Case

It added that “illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law”. “The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.”

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his tweet that “India has always welcomed refugees and all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats.