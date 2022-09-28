Digvijay Singh May Contest Congress President Election as Uncertainty Looms Over Ashok Gehlot’s Name

New Delhi: Amidst the uncertainty over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s candidacy for Congress President election, Senior Congress leader and MP Digvijay Singh may contest upcoming congress Presidential polls, Mirror Now reported.

Gehlot’s candidacy for the Congress chief polls remains unclear following the fuss created by the groups loyal to Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan Pradesh Congress. Gehlot may also file his nomination as only three days remain now for the nomination process to end on September 30.

In over two decades, this is the very first time Congress is seeking a face not from the family but an outsider.

Meanwhile, a Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi should take the reins of the grand old party. The Barpeta MP from Assam tweeted that as Priyanka is a daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, therefore, she ceases to exist as a Gandhi family member as per Indian tradition and she should take up the post.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination to contest the Congress President polls on September 30, however, it’s still not clear who will be his electoral rival in the party election. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.



