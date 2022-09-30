Digivijaya Singh Quits Congress President Race After Sonia Gandhi Fields Kharge

The senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dropped out of the Congress Presidential Post. He said that he supports Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I've always supported the Congress party. I'm going to be a proposer of Malikharjun Kharge. Iam not contesting."

The polls for the Congress Party President became interesting on the last day of filing nominations on Friday. Shashi Tharoor is also running for the post.

Digvijaya Singh told the media, "I met Kharge ji yesterday to tell that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won't."

Malikharjun Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to quit Congress President Election race after turmoil in the state.

Last AICC President from South India was PV Narasimha Rao.