Did You See How Railway Bridge Collapsed Into River in Kangra?

Floods have again hit Himachal Pradesh. The Chakki railway bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed on Saturday after one of its three pillars was completely damaged due to heavy rains. The videos of the bridge collapse have gone viral on social media platforms.

The Kangra district additional district magistrate stated that the bridge collapsed due to flash floods.

The incident has impacted several districts, including Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi, and Lamathach. Schools in Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts have been closed due to heavy rains.

Due to heavy rains, Chakki Pathankot-Jammu Rail Bridge broken.

It should be noted that train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar have been suspended following the collapse of the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to heavy rains.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi.