From Dhanteras, Diwali to Bhai Dooj, How Indians Celebrate The Festival of Lights

Diwali 2022: Hindus celebrate five day Diwali festival in a great way. They clean their houses and decorate it with lights and flowers. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the Diwali is considered a good day to buy new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver. The Dhanteras puja muhurat starts from 07:00 pm and ends at 08:17 pm on October 22. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

The second day of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdasi or Choti Diwali. The puja muhurat starts at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am on 23 October. According to the scriptures, it is believed that Lord Krishna fought the demon Narakasura and killed him. The Lakshmi puja muhurat starts at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24 and the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

On the third day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja is performed and the muhurat starts from 06:28 am and ends till 08:43 am on October 26. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and devotees believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named Govardhan.

The fourth day is known as Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj or Bhau Beej or Bhatra Dwitiya or Bhai Dwitiya or Bhathru Dwithiya and the festival falls on October 26. The Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

