Dhanteras 2022: Things You Can Buy on Dhanteras

Diwali or Deepavali is around the corner and Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is regarded as the first day of the festival of lights. There’s some confusion over the exact date of Dhanteras as some think it is on Oct. 22 while others think it will fall on Oct. 23.

On Dhanteras, one can’t help but notice serpentine queues outside gold shops. Because, for many people buying gold on Dhanteras is considered to be a harbinger of fortune and prosperity. Dhan means wealth and teras means the 13th day of the Hindu calendar. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Lord Dhanvantari’s birthday falls on Trayodashi, this celebration is known as Dhanteras

It is a known fact that gold has a special place in Indian culture and tradition. It is customary for people to purchase objects made of metal like brass, silver and gold on Dhanteras.

What should people buy on Dhanteras?

Try purchasing utensils made of metal like copper, brass and silver

You may consider buying a new phone, laptop, television, microwave, refrigerator, or other electronic gadget

You can buy gold and silver coins as well as gold jewellery on Dhanteras

