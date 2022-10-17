Dhanteras 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras 2022: The first day of Diwali is Dhanteras and it is also known as Dhantrayodashi. It is celebrated in the moth of Kartik according to Hindu calendar.

Dhanteras 2022: Date and Time:

This year, Dhanteras is celebrated on October 22, 2022, Saturday.

Puja Muhurat:

The puja muhurat is 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on October 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 PM on October 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi:

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and have holy bath. Devotees will offer prayers to Lakshmi Mata and Ganesh on Dhanteras. According to the scriptures, on Dhanteras, Maa Lakshmi emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold when the gods churned the Milky Sea during the Samudra Manthan. So, people worship Maa Lakshmi as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Devotees also offer prayers to Lord Kubera on Dhanteras.

Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped and mantras are also chanted to seek blessing on the day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset.

Many people wish to buy gold on Dhanteras as gold is a symbol of wealth and prosperity.

