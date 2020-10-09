DGP Loses, Constable Wins

Call it quirk of fate or the magic of politics. A DGP, who has everything going for him and was the boss of all the cops in the state, has been pipped past by someone who worked under him and someone who saluted him day in and day out. Bihar’s Gupteshwar Pandey, who wanted to join politics, has resigned a few days ago and joined the Janata Dal United in the presence of none other than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He sought a ticket from his home town of Buxor.

But, as fate would have it, despite his high profile personality and the post he held, political calculations work at a different plane. His name was not present in the list of candidates announced by Nitish Kumar the other day. Instead, the seat was given to Parashuram Chaturvedi.

Now, who is Parashuram Chaturvedi? He is a retired constable in Bihar police, the same force for which Pandey was the chief. The top cop and the constable both vied for the same seat and the constable bested the DGP by getting a nomination. The first thing that Chaturvedi did was to rush to Pandey and seek his blessings.

Now that’s politics. One may be a DGP and the other a constable. But, politics is great equaliser. The DGP got bested by his own subordinate. Interestingly, another former DGP Sunil Kumar managed to secure a ticket for himself from Bhore constituency in Bihar.