DGCI Nod for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for Emergency Use in Kids

Hyderabad: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine, Covaxin, for children aged 6 to 12. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday that the DCGI has also approved Corbevax emergency use authorization for children aged 5 to 12.

Cadila Health's ZyCoV-D has been approved for limited emergency usage in children over the age of 12 years.

According to earlier reports, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee (SEC) on Friday advised the use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin among children aged 6 to 12 years due to an increase in instances in schools.

Covaxin, one of the most often provided vaccinations to adults, is presently being given to youngsters aged 15 to 18.

Experts had requested further information from the corporation, which was sent on Friday.

"The SEC was satisfied with the data and recommended its use among children aged 6–12 years," a person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

As a result of a new rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly among children, the attention has switched to children's immunizations. The SEC also advised the use of Biological E's Corbevax in youngsters aged 5 to 12 years on Thursday. Corbevax is now being given to youngsters between the ages of 12 and 14.

On December 24, 2021, the DCGI issued Covaxin Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the age range of 12 to 18 years.

On March 16, India began immunising youngsters aged 12 to 14.

The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16 of last year, with healthcare personnel being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline employees began receiving vaccinations on February 2 of last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 of last year for people over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and over who have certain co-morbid disorders.

On April 1 of last year, India mandated vaccination for all adults above the age of 45. From May 1 of last year, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anybody over the age of 18 to be vaccinated against viral illness.

The latest round of vaccinations for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old began on January 3.

On January 10, India began giving vaccine precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as individuals aged 60 and older with comorbidities.

From April 10, private vaccination centres were authorised to provide COVID-19 precaution doses to anybody over the age of 18.