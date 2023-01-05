DGCA Pulls Up Air India for Not Reporting 2 Mid-Air Peeing Incidents

New Delhi: Air India is accused of covering up two urination incidents on its flights in the last two weeks. The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rebuked Air India for not reporting these incidents and issued show-cause notices to the airline and the pilots and cabin crew members of the New York-Delhi flight in which a drunk man peed on a co-passenger in the business class.

The aviation regulatory body has asked Air India why action should not be initiated against them for ‘dereliction of their regulatory obligations’. The accused passenger has been identified as Shankar Mishra and a resident of Mumbai.

“The conduct of the airline appears to be unprofessional, and has led to systemic failure,” DGCA said.

The incident happened on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26. The passenger was let go even after the woman complained to the airlines. The DGCA sought a detailed report from the airline only after the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group and filed a complaint with the Delhi police.

The second incident of a drunk air passenger allegedly peeing on a blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight took place in December. It is said the male passenger apologised to the co-passenger and therefore no action was initiated against him.

