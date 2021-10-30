DGCA Extends International Flights Ban

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that scheduled international passenger flights will be cancelled until November 30 due to an increase in coronavirus cases in other countries.

It further added that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Though international passenger services have been stopped in India since March 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, special international flights have been operating since May 2020 under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Some other special international flights have been operating under bilateral air bubble arrangements with more than 28 countries, including the US, the UK, Kenya, Bhutan, and others, since July 2020.

When two countries make an air-bubble pact, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions. The recent circular that was issued by the DGCA stated that the suspension of international flights does not affect the operations of international all-cargo services and flights specifically approved by it.