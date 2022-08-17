New Delhi: In view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol. From now on all flyers have to wear a face mask inside an aircraft.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will be conducting ‘random checks’ in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not. The airlines have been advised to strictly comply with Covid-19 protocol inside the aircraft, the DGCA statement said.

As per the Covid-19 protocol advised by the Aviation regulator, the Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms.

“In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger,” the DGCA statement added.

It may be noted here India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh Covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data. The Health Ministry data further stated that the death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities.

