DGCA Asks Airlines to Restart Mandatory Breath Analyser Test for Pilots, Cabin Crew

New Delhi: With the steep decline in the daily COVID cases, the aviation regulator has stressed on resuming the mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) Test for all pilots and cabin crew.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines to restart the ‘alcohol test’ of its pilots and crew members from October 15, 2022. Earlier, due to COVID-19, only six such personnel were allowed to undergo the test in one hour.

DGCA has asked asked airlines to have an MBBS doctor, a trained paramedic or an emergency medical technician to conduct pre-flight breathalyser checks on pilots, making the process more stringent to crack down on flying under the influence.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court took note of a plea moved by DGCA and said that the conduct of Breath Analyser Test (BAT) for staff of ATC, Commercial pilots, cabin crew, and other staff members shall continue as per the guidelines issued by the DGCA in light of the status of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Pratibha M Singh passed this direction on the plea moved by DGCA seeking modification in the order of May 11, 2021. These directions are passed on the application of DGCA sought certain modifications in the earlier order.

Also Read: Close Shave for Passengers as AI Express Plane Catches Fire at Muscat Airport

The mandatory Breath Analyser Test for all pilots and cabin staff was temporarily suspended in 2020 due to concerns that the test would aid in the spread of Coronavirus. Earlier in July, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha that 14 pilots and 54 crew members tested positive when subjected to an alcohol breath analysis test between January and June 2022.

