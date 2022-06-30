Devendra Fadnavis May Take Oath As Maharashtra CM On July 1

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 29th and all decks are clear for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power in the state. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation after the Supreme court rejected the MVA government's plea seeking a stay on the floor in the Maharashtra assembly. According to the sources Devendra Fadnavis may take oath as the Chief Minister on July 1.

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal," Uddhav Thackeray.

"Bad luck has struck our government," Uddhav Thackeray said announcing his resignation from the top post.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was seen treating party colleague Devendra Fadnavis with sweets. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said party colleague Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will take a call on the next court of action.

Also Read: Eight Charred to Death After Auto Catches Fire