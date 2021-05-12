Despite Strict Lockdown, Karnataka Set to Overtake Maharashtra in COVID Cases, Fatalities

In Karnataka, COVID-19 death toll rose to 19,852 after 480 deaths were recorded over the last few days, according to the Karnataka health department. The Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 15,879 cases and the capital city also reported 259 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state, and the total cases reported on Tuesday were 39,510.

The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people, including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.

The Karnataka government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 24. Yet, there seems to be no progress in the pandemic situation.

On Monday, Karnataka pushed Maharashtra to second place after registering highest COVID cases in the country.