CHENNAI: Amid a steep rise in COVID cases over the past few days, where 12,895 new cases were reported on Sunday in the Southern State of Tamil Nadu, the Government on Monday permitted the conduct of Jallikattu, the popular traditional bull-taming held during the Pongal festival.

-The Government in an order issued on Monday permitted the sport with stringent COVID-19 safety norms in place for both the bull owners, their assistants, and the tamers, to produce a fully vaccinated certificate besides RT-PCR test negative report at least 48 hours before the event.

-They would be provided identity cards to participate in the event, a government order passed on Monday said.

-Only the bull owner and its trainer would be allowed during the registration.

-Those with valid identity cards provided by the district administration, alone, will be allowed inside the arena

-The government restricted the number of spectators to 150 in open spaces or 50 percent of the seating capacity (whichever is less).

-Spectators should also produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates and RT-PCR negative reports, two days before the event.

-Strict social distancing norms and wearing of masks will be enforced.

-It further directed the organisers and the participants to refrain from harming the bulls that take part in Jallikattu.

-Only 300 tamers would be allowed to participate in the Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu, and Vadamadu.

