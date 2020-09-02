Chinese troops engaged in provocative action in the south bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake on August 31. India said, "Chinese side engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake”.

MEA spokesperson Srivastava said that Chinese troops engaged in provocative action despite commanders from both sides were engaged in discussions to de-escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

The statement released by MEA stated that the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity.

He further added that, "Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo."

Srivastava said that, "Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two foreign ministers as also the Special Representatives. We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions."

India is committed to resolving issues along the LAC through "peaceful dialogue". Since May, Chinese forces have repeatedly transgressed into six areas along the disputed Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan valley clash.