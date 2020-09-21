Despite COVID-19, Land Prices Shoot Up In This Temple Town

This is COVID-19 time and all economic activity is in the standstill mode. But, at least one town seems to be bucking the trend and the reality prices are soaring there. The town in question is Ayodhya, the abode of Lord Ram.

Ever since the Supreme Court verdict giving a nod for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya came, the land prices have soared. They have gone up by over 50 per cent. But, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan for the temple construction, the land prices have doubled. The land prices which used to be around Rs 900 per sq feet, have now gone up to Rs 3000 per sq.ft. Many devotees, mainly those from the neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh are rushing to buy lands. The urge to stay close to the Ayodhya temple so that they can visit the temple as often as possible is growing among the devout.

According to sources, it is not just people from in and around Ayodhya, but even those from across the country are evincing great interest in buying land in the temple town. They said that they are being flooded with requests for land in the Ayodhya town. Ayodhya is a small town with a small population. In fact, Faizabad, 5 km from Ayodhya, is a bigger town and has a larger population.