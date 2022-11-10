Dera Follower Shot Dead in Punjab’s Faridkot, Canada-based Gangster Claims Attack

Faridkot: A Dera Sacha Sauda follower was shot dead in the broad daylight in Punjab’s Faridkot on Thursday. According to reports, five unidentified men, who came on bikes, opened fire at the deceased, identified as Pardeep Singh and sped away.

37-year-old Pardeep, who was an accused in a sacrilege case, was opening his dairy shop in Kokatpura early this morning and a few bike-borne assailants fired at him and killed him. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. In this firing incident, Pardeep’s gunman also sustained bullet injuries.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the attack. It may be noted here that Brar is the main accused on the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in a similar fashion in May this year.

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in #Faridkot. He was fired upon when he was going to his shop today morning. pic.twitter.com/1cjJMBdDdu — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 10, 2022

The deceased Pardeep was an accused in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in June 2015. He was also charged with a sacrilege case in Bargari (Faridkot) the same year. He was released on bail, however, he had police protection.

