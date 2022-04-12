Deoghar Ropeway Tragedy: Another Woman Falls to Death During Rescue Operations

By Shyamala Tulasi,

A woman, who was stranded in one of the cable cars on the Deoghar ropeway, fell off during the rescue operations after her rope broke. As per initial reports, the woman hailed from Jhausagarhi. Her son-in-law and others were waiting for her on the ground when the incident happened.

On Monday, a video showing a man falling to death from one of the Indian Air Force Helicopters, which came to rescue the tourists went viral. Videos on social media showed the man was clinging to the rope slinging from the chopper. However, just as he was about to be pulled in, he slipped and fell to his death.

As of now, three persons have died after two cable cars on a ropeway at Trikut hills in Deoghar district of Jharkhand collided on Sunday afternoon. Sixteen tourists are still stranded in the cable cars, nearly 26 hours after the accident, supposedly caused by a pulley malfunction. 32 others have been saved.



While two persons were killed in the original collision, one person fell to death on Monday evening. The rescue operations are still underway involving Army and NDRF teams.