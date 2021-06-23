Is Delta Plus Variant A Concern For India?

As the concern of the third wave looms over the country, medical and health experts are warning everyone to be careful and follow all the Covid19 guidelines. The Delta Plus variant has now become a concern for the country. Union Health Ministry expressed their worry over this variant.

As of now, there are 22 cases of Delta Variant in India. It is more concerning for Maharashtra as 16 of these cases are in the Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts of the state. Such cases are being taken special care of. The health officials have advised reporting such cases. Apart from Maharashtra, the Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala, Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh have also reported the variant’s presence.

These states were advised to be extra careful and report any cases found of the variant. Any state where the variant has been identified is marked as the INSACOG or India’s Covid-19 genome sequencing consortium. These places are under the focus of the health department. High level of testing, restriction of travellers, no gathering of crowds and other important guidelines are strictly followed.

Also Read: What Is Delta Plus, The Latest Deadly COVID Variant

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has transformed into the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1′ variant. A mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variety, initially found in India and one of the drivers of the second wave has given rise to the new Delta plus variant. According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday, June 16, shared that the Delta variant may affect the vaccine’s efficiency. It is nothing to worry over as the vaccines approved in the country will work against them and this question is only about the level of efficiency.

The variant was not just found in India but also in other nations like Portugal, the USA, the UK, Japan, Switzerland, Nepal, China and Russia. The main concern of all the medical experts is the constant mutation of the virus and the vaccine’s efficiency against it.