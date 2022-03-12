Delhi's Gokulpuri Fire Accident: 7 Charred To Death, 70 Shanties Burnt

At least seven people were killed and nearly 70 huts were gutted in the fire. The incident took place in the Gokulpuri area of Delhi on Saturday. The fire fighting department got a call at around 1 am on Saturday and got the information about the incident. Around 13 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg spoke to a news agency, "We recovered 7 charred bodies which are unrecognizable, it seemed that these people were sleeping and couldn't escape as the fire spread extremely fast. As many as 60 huts were also completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire."

MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the deaths of seven people. He said, "A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the whole matter and an assistance of Rs 1 crore should be announced immediately to the kin."