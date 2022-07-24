Delhi's 1st, India's 4th Case of Monkeypox Reported

New Delhi: India’s fourth case of monkeypox was reported in the National Capital on Sunday. A 31-year-old man with no foreign travel history has been hospitalized with the symptoms of monkeypox. The patient was admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College three days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Saturday and the results came out positive, the Union Health Ministry said.

The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox as a global pandemic with more than 17,000 cases across 75 countries and 5 deaths were also reported due to its severity. The first three cases were reported in Kerala.

