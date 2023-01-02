Delhi: Woman Dies After Dragged for 4 kms by Car

Delhi: A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged under the vehicle for 12 kilometres in Delhi on Sunday morning, the police said. The woman's family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted. Five men were in the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and they have been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri, several hours into the New Year celebrations that began at midnight.

The woman, Anjali, was a resident of Aman Vihar. She is survived by her mother, four sisters and two brothers, one nine years old and the other 13. She was the eldest. Her father died some years ago.

