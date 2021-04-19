Delhi Woman Argues With Cops Over Kissing Husband With Mask On In Car

DELHI: As the city of Delhi recorded around 23,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, people continued to flout rules without adhering to COVID protocols. In one such instance, the Delhi police stopped a couple who were driving in their new car without wearing masks on Sunday.

Not only did they misbehave with the Police, but the woman was also seen shouting and scolding them asking as to why they had stopped them and why they had to wear masks in the car. In the whole episode they disrupted traffic and had to told to park their car to the side of the road to give way to the other commuters.

The irate woman went off on a tirade hurling abuses at the cops and the onlookers. She went on to the extent of giving a bizarre reason for not wearing a mask saying that what if she suddenly felt kissing her husband, how should she do it then. The couple got down from their vehicle and started arguing with the police who bore with their tantrums rather patiently while trying to explain the situation.

The whole incident was recorded on camera and the video went viral in no time.

The woman was also seen arguing with a lady police officer and refused to budge and finally walked off in a huff.

The incident happened at Darya Ganj and the couple were identified as Pankaj and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar. Both of them were finally taken to Darya Ganj Police Station.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

