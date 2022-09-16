Delhi Waqf Board Graft Case : AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said. The ACB is investigating the alleged irregularities in the recruitment to various existing and non-existing posts while he was the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Earlier in the day, the ACB team conducted searches at multiple places linked to him. The ACB personnel allegedly recovered an unlicensed pistol and Rs 24 lakh in cash. A separate FIR will be filed in connection with the recovery.

#JUSTIN:After questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the officials of Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi government has conducted raid in multiple places,including Amanatullah's house. In one of the places,they have found one unlicensed pistol and cash Rs 12 lakh.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/fhHvbRxDhP — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) September 16, 2022

The AAP leader was summoned by the ACB for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020. He was issued a notice on Thursday and was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.

“We have arrested MLA Amanatullah Khan for his involvement in a case registered with the ACB on the basis of incriminating material and evidence against him and from the recovery during the searches conducted today,” ACB Chief, Additional CP, Madhur Verma said.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by ''bullying'' witnesses in a case against him.

